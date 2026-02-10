Jets Finalize Offensive Staff After Bold Shakeup

It's been a whirlwind of an offseason so far for the New York Jets and it's only Feb. 10.

New York entered the offseason seemingly in a much different place than last year. Last offseason, the Jets had to hire a new head coach, a brand new coaching staff and also a general manager. With Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey in place, it seemed like there would be some continuity, outside of the defensive coordinator spot as Steve Wilks was fired during the season.

That hasn't been the reality, though. The Jets pretty much completely overhauled the coaching staff this offseason outside of a few people, including Glenn, of course. Frank Reich was brought in to be the team's offensive coordinator and Brian Duker was hired to be the team's defensive coordinator, although it is the current expectation that Glenn will be calling the plays on defense.

The Jets will look different in 2026

Dec 18, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave reacts during a NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jets have been filling positions left and right and announced on Tuesday that the offensive coaching staff has been finalized with the hiring of new quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave.

"After hiring offensive coordinator Frank Reich last week, the Jets finalized their offensive coaching staff with six additions -- quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave, tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts, offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks coach Thomas Merkle, assistant offensive line coach Al Netter, pass game coordinator Seth Ryan and offensive assistant Matthew Sargent," the Jets announced. "Musgrave, 58, has 30 years of coaching experience on the pro and college levels. He most recently was the Browns' quarterbacks coach in 2025 after spending two seasons in Cleveland as the senior offensive assistant.

"Musgrave has handled offensive coordinator duties for 11 seasons with six teams -- the Denver Broncos (2017-18), Oakland Raiders (2015-16), Minnesota Vikings (2011-13), Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-04), Carolina Panthers (1999-2000) and Philadelphia Eagles (1998). During his time as offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach, Musgrave helped three quarterbacks to Pro Bowl selections, including Derek Carr (2015-16), Matt Ryan (2010) and Steve Beuerlein (1999)."

Most of the hirings had been previously reported with Musgrave being the biggest addition. The Jets certainly are trying to go in a different direction this offseason. Last offseason, they brought in Tanner Engstrand as the team's offensive coordinator. He hadn't been an offensive coordinator beforehand and had only been coaching at the NFL level since 2020. New York has brought in experienced people left and right with Musgrave being the newest. This is a guy who got his start coaching at the NFL level back in 1997 as the quarterbacks coach of the then-Oakland Raiders. He has been all over the place throughout his career.

He has solid experience leading quarterback rooms and has helped multiple players get to the Pro Bowl, as the Jets pointed out. This new coaching staff is very experienced. Now, it's a matter of season if it translates to wins.

