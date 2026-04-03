2026 NFL Draft Buzz: New York Jets' Dream Draft Scenario Revealed
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The New York Jets came into the offseason with one of the worst rosters in football. But they made a slew of moves on the trade market and in free agency to bolster their roster quite a bit. Players like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Geno Smith, and T'Vondre Sweat were added in trades, while signing players like Joseph Ossai and Demario Davis in free agency.
These moves pushed the roster in the right direction, but they still need to upgrade it ahead of training camp. The next moves they could make will likely come in the 2026 NFL Draft. But what would the best-case scenario be for the Jets?
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently suggested that the Jets' NFL draft dream scenario would be trading down in the first round, acquiring more draft capital, and still finding a way to land two impact players in the first round.
Jets could look to trade back in the NFL draft
"Someone calls them after the Raiders take Fernando Mendoza to add to their already impressive stockpile of draft picks," Ballentine wrote. "They still wind up getting two defensive difference-makers with their first-round picks, but they have even more 2027 draft capital to show for it."
This NFL draft has a lot of top-end talent, but it's unclear who the No. 2 player in the class is behind Fernando Mendoza. Arvell Reese and David Bailey have been discussed as two of the next best players in the class, but the gap between them and the No. 8 or No. 10 player in the draft class isn't that big of a difference.
If the Jets can find a way to move down to pick No. 7, No. 8, No. 9, or No. 10 while picking up additional draft capital, they'd be in a very good spot.
Jets could still land an impact defender after a trade
Plus, they could still land a star in the top 10.
The Jets are seemingly targeting an edge rusher at pick No. 2. If they drop down a few selections, they could pivot from targeting Reese at No. 2 to targeting Bailey or Rueben Bain Jr. later in the top 10.
This would allow the Jets to still land their dynamic edge rusher while having another pick in the first round. To move down this much, the Jets could pick up two or three additional valuable draft picks. This would be the dream for the Jets.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com