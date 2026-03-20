2026 NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land Dynamic WR to Complement Garrett Wilson

The New York Jets came into the offseason with holes all over their roster, but they aggressively upgraded the team in free agency and on the trade block.

They brought in players like Minkah Fitzpatrick, T'Vondre Sweat, and Geno Smith in trades to bolster their roster. They also dove into free agency to land players like Demario Davis and Joseph Ossai.

But the Jets didn't address the wide receiver room in free agency or in a trade. Fortunately, they have two first round picks and two second round picks in the upcoming NFL draft, which could be used to add a star pass catcher to the offense.

The Athletic recently put together the second addition of their beat writer mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt projected the Jets would use the No. 16 overall pick to select Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. This draft pick was acquired in the Sauce Gardner trade last season.

Jordyn Tyson would be the dream NFL draft addition for the Jets

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"The only position the Jets didn’t address in free agency was a glaring weakness heading into the offseason and remains so now — and, just their luck, one of the draft’s best prospects at that position made it here," Rosenblatt wrote. "Tyson has some durability concerns, but his talent is undeniable, and he’d slot in perfectly opposite Garrett Wilson. His presence would also give Adonai Mitchell, who showed promise after coming over in the Sauce Gardner trade, more room to develop as the No. 3 receiver. A room with Wilson, Tyson and Mitchell is a lot more promising than how the group looked at the start of last season."

Tyson has dealt with injuries over the past few years, which is why he could be available at pick No. 16. If not for these injuries, Tyson might be above Carnell Tate on most big boards.

But the injuries open the door for the Jets to potentially land him at picks No. 16. He's a dominant pass catcher with excellent hands and the ability to make people miss after the catch.

The versatile pass catcher is good at bringing down contested catches. He's a solid route runner. If he's available at pick No. 16, the Jets will have a hard time passing on him.