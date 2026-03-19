2026 NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land Micah Parsons-Like Prospect at No. 2

The New York Jets have a very exciting opportunity coming in April.

The 2026 National Football League Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 23. The Jets are are going to be on the clock for the first time in the draft with the No. 2 overall pick, unless they decide to make a trade. If the Jets stick at No. 2, the two guys to watch out for the most are Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese and Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey. Either would take the Jets' defense to another level. But, who would be the best fit? NFL.com's NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah shared an update mock draft and predicted that the Jets are going to end up going with Reese.

"Pick 2: New York Jets," Jeremiah wrote. "Arvell Reese. Ohio State, LB/Edge, Junior. I go back and forth between Reese and Texas Tech’s David Bailey here. Reese, with experience playing on the line and off the ball, gives the Jets more scheme flexibility in their 3-4 defense."

The Jets have a decision to make with the No. 2 overall pick

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If the Jets were to select Reese, they would be getting a guy who has drawn comparisons to Green Bay Packers superstar Micah Parsons. Most recently, NFL Draft analyst Joel Klatt made the comparison while speaking to Kay Adams on "Up & Adams."

“He’s a longer, more physical Micah Parsons, and he’s just scratching the surface," Klatt wrote. "So, Arvell just started for one year at Ohio State. And during that year, he just scratched the surface of playing on the edge. So he was an off-the-ball linebacker. And then he became kind of a hybrid, off-the-ball, on-the-ball type of player on the edge. And so he can do all the things from a versatility standpoint that Micah can do, and yet he’s just scratching the surface, and he’s bigger than Micah, and he’s longer than Micah."

“Now I think for him, his next step in maturation is becoming like a great first-step pass-rusher. And I think he can do that, ‘cause he’s incredibly explosive. But Arvell is the kind of guy that can have a Micah Parsons impact. I think he can be, at some point in his career, in the discussion for Defensive Player of the Year because of that: the way he can play in space, off-the-ball, on-the-ball, and impact the game, I think, is pretty special.”

That is some lofty praise for a guy, and the Jets will very likely have a chance to take him. The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 1 overall pick and are expected to take quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Since quarterback Dante Moore elected to remain in college, arguably, Reese has been the best fit. In just over one month, we'll find out if the Jets agree.