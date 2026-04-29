One Jets Player Who Just Dodged a Major Draft-Day Bullet

The New York Jets came away from the 2026 NFL draft without a Jamien Sherwood trade, which feels like a wasted opportunity. No one is complaining about how the draft went for the Jets. Everyone is wondering what the plan is with Sherwood.

Last year, around this time, the 'backer was the "QB of the defense." Aaron Glenn had all the confidence in the world that the former Auburn Tigers safety, who turned into an LB in the NFL under Robert Saleh's watch, would be a leader.

A Week 8 benching, however, quickly changed the trajectory for the vet under the new regime. However, it's not the end of the line for Sherwood's success in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jamien Sherwood Now in Better Spot After Jets' Draft

With No. 2 pick David Bailey causing havoc on the edge and second-round pick D'Angelo Ponds entering the starting corner conversations from the jump, the Jets should be massively improved defensively.

That raises all ships. Including Sherwood.

Sherwood was a leader when it came to tackling, at least, in 2025 with 154 all year. Glenn didn't treat him like one, though, benching him for an entire quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

Replacing Sherwood with rookie Kiko Mauigoa put New York in a 10-0 deficit that they were luckily able to overcome once Sherwood was back in the game. The Jets won that game in Cincinnati 39-38 to improve to 1-7, but Sherwood's standing in the locker room, built up over several seasons, was temporarily compromised with the benching. Glenn undermined him weeks before that, saying, “Obviously, he can do some things better along with a lot of us." Sherwood was never the same player.

Sherwood also had to cover downfield for mistakes in the trenches and was frequently overwhelmed by players being out of place in coverage. Of course, he struggled in coverage himself, having a 40.3 PFF coverage grade before that Week 8 benching against the Bengals. Still, new personnel could inspire confidence.

On confidence, Sherwood is a firm believer that he will never lose it.

"I say once a man finds his confidence, he's hard to stop. All that stuff that I studied from down-and-distance to formation, recognition to just learning and understanding the game, all I needed was the confidence. Trusting my preparation, trusting my technique and just going out there and doing it," Sherwood said last March after signing his three-year, $45 million extension.

Having not been traded, Sherwood should feel optimistic that he's still a major part of New York's future. This draft class was deep with LB talent, as seven from the position were drafted in the top 60 picks. That includes Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez, who was one prospect firmly on the team's radar.

Yet, the Dolphins selected Rodriguez one pick ahead of the Jets at No. 44, who then promptly traded back six spots. It's totally possible Bailey's former teammate was in New York's sights considering it moved down only after he was off the board.

Regardless, potentially missing out on Rodriguez while passing on other linebackers throughout the draft puts Sherwood in a better place for a 2026 role than he could've ended up.