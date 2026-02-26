3 Free Agent Edge Rushers Jets Could Land After Jermaine Johnson Trade

The New York Jets haven't been afraid to make big trades over the last year. They swung two blockbuster deals at the trade deadline to send Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys.

But they didn't stop there. Early in the offseason, the Jets agreed to a trade that will send Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

But this trade leaves their edge rushing room very depleted. The Jets struggled to get pressure on the quarterback last season, but now they only have Will McDonald IV on the roster ready to make an impact.

They should be using the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft on an edge rusher, but they're going to need to dive into free agency, too. Who could the Jets target in free agency to bolster their pass rush?

EDGE Boye Mafe, Seattle Seahawks

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is pressured by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe would certainly be an expensive addition for the Jets, but he's the kind of player that can make Jets fans forget about losing Johnson's talent very quickly. While Mafe may not have put together the best year, he was a key piece of a dominant Seahawks defense. He played his role very well and made plays when he needed to. Depending on the price, this would be a key addition for New York.

EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson is another potential target for the Jets. He's gotten better every year of his NFL career and he's coming off a dominant 7 1/2 sack campaign, despite only starting 10 games, during his age 26 season. The Jets could look to add him to the roster as he's entering his prime to help dominate the pass rush in New York.

EDGE Joseph Ossai, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) walks for the locker room with trainers in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Bills overcame a halftime deficit to win 39-34. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai is another intriguing young option for the Jets to pursue. He's the youngest player on this list, still only 25 years old, which means he would fit the Jets the best. New York is looking to build for the future, not the present. Adding Ossai would help bolster their pass rush rotation around McDonald and whoever the Jets select at pick No. 2.