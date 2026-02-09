3 Free Agents Jets Can Realistically Sign This Offseason

The New York Jets have a lot of work to do this offseason if they want to see a quick turnaround like what the New England Patriots experienced in 2025.

New England went 4-13 in 2024 and turned things around in 2025 to the tune of a 14-3 record in the regular season and a trip to the Super Bowl. The Patriots didn't get over the hump, but the franchise's fortune seemingly shifted in one offseason.

Now, part of the reason why that was the case was because the Patriots got the quarterback right in the direct before the 2024 campaign in Drake Maye. He took a leap in 2025 and now the Patriots are among the best teams in football. But that's not all. The Patriots were aggressive last offseason bolstering the defense and adding playmakers on offense. That should be the path forward for the Jets.

The Jets need to get aggressive

Here are three pending free agents who realistically could help New York turn things around.

Trey Hendrickson — Most Recent Team: Cincinnati Bengals

The Jets finished the 2025 season with the second-fewest sacks in the league with just 26. That's going to need to change this offseason. Hendrickson arguably will be the best pass rusher available in free agency this offseason. The 31-year-old played in just seven games in 2025, but had four sacks. He had 17 1/2 in 2024 and 2023. The Jets are flush with salary cap space and need to make some noise. Bringing in someone like Hendrickson would do the trick while fixing the pass rush almost immediately.

Deebo Samuel — Most Recent Team: Washington Commanders

The free agent wide receiver class isn't exceptionally strong this offseason. Samuel is among the best options and would arguably be a seamless fit next to Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell. He's a seven-year veteran who had 727 receiving yards in 2025 in 16 games. That may not be a massive number, but it would give the Jets a much-needed No. 2 receiver to pair with Wilson.

Alontae Taylor — Most Recent Team: New Orleans Saints

The Jets traded away one star corner this season in Sauce Gardner. New York will need another dependable corner to pair with Brandon Stephens and Azareye'h Thomas. Taylor arguably is the top overall corner heading to free agency.

