Jets Connected to Breakout 1,000-Yard Wide Receiver in Free Agency

After overhauling the coaching staff this offseason, Aaron Glenn has tasked Frank Reich with fixing the New York Jets’ broken offense. New York ranked 29th in both total yards and scoring last season. And the Jets’ passing offense finished dead last in 2025, averaging 140.3 yards per game.

Reich clearly has his work cut out for him. And the situation could get worse before it gets better with Breece Hall a threat to leave in free agency. The fourth-year pro notched his first career 1,000-yard rushing campaign as New York’s sole offensive bright spot in 2025.

The Jets offense will get an in-house boost with the return of star wideout Garrett Wilson, who was limited to just eight games last season due to a knee injury. But the Jets could also take an aggressive approach in free agency and pair Wilson with another 1,000-yard receiver.

Former Indianapolis Colts standout Alec Pierce is a potential option for New York, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes. After George Pickens, Pierce is considered the best available free agent WR. And he has a history with the Jets’ new OC. “It was Reich who selected Pierce in the second round of the 2022 draft,” Hughes noted.

Alec Pierce could add new dimension to Jets offense as ideal WR2

Sep 7, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) leaps to catch the ball in the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The 25-year-old receiver broke out with 47 receptions for 1,003 yards and 6 scores in 15 games last season, building on an 824-yard, 7-touchdown showing in 2024.

The fourth-year wideout possesses elite speed and is capable of taking the top off a defense. However, at 6’3”, 211 pounds, Pierce boasts size that suggests he’s capable of being more than a high-end vertical threat.

Stylistically, Pierce is a good fit with Wilson. The Jets’ veteran WR is a versatile playmaker who excels with the ball in his hands. Meanwhile, Pierce has demonstrated that he doesn’t need a ton of targets to impact a game.

Pierce could add a new dimension to the Jets offense with his big-play ability. And his presence would open up space for Wilson to operate, making him an ideal WR2 for New York.

Of course, there is a downside. As one of the top wideouts available, Pierce is projected to ink a deal that would pay him north of $20 million a year.

That’s a major commitment to a WR2 for a Jets team that’s not expected to sniff the playoffs in 2026. But New York is one of the few teams that can afford Pierce’s services. The Jets enter free agency with around $83 million in cap space – the third-most in the league, according to spotrac.

