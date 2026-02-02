Jets-Bengals Blockbuster Makes Sense to Replace Trey Hendrickson

The New York Jets are headed for a rebuild right now after a disastrous season last year. Their struggles began with the quarterback position, but the front office opted to lean heavily into the idea of a rebuild by trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline.

Because of these two trades, the Jets could lean even heavier into the rebuild over the coming weeks. There are plenty of other players on the Jets roster who could be traded this offseason.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently suggested the Jets could trade edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II to the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason.

Jermaine Johnson II seems like the perfect trade target for the Bengals

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) is called for roughing the passer, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The Bengals are actually a good candidate to swing a big trade if they feel so inclined," Ballentine wrote. "They have a good amount of cap space and it would seem like they are going to let Trey Hendrickson walk after a few years of contract drama.

"If that's the case, targeting a proven edge-rusher would be a good idea. They will miss Hendrickson's production and Jermaine Johnson II would be an ideal target. Bleacher Report's Kris Knox noted that Johnson's 2024 Achilles injury and relatively quiet 2025 could bring his price down. However, he's still a high ceiling young player at a premium position of need."

This idea is based on the assumption that superstar edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is headed elsewhere in free agency. The Bengals have struggled to keep him happy and they haven't been able to find a new deal with him. As a result, he's likely headed for a new team this offseason.

That lines the Bengals up as one of the top suitors for Johnson.

Johnson isn't on the same level that Hendrickson, but not many edge rushers are. Still, when he's healthy, Johnson is a very talented young edge rusher with the potential to record double digit sacks each season. Health is a question mark, but his ceiling is higher than many give him credit for.

More NFL: Jets $9 Million Star Linked to Saints in Free Agency After Career Year

