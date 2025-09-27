3 Jets Players To Watch In Week 4 Rivalry Game With Dolphins
The New York Jets have gotten off to quite a slow start to the season and they've seemingly beat themselves a few times already. Through three weeks, the Jets have two losses that slipped out of their hands at the end of the game.
But head coach Aaron Glenn and the Jets could be primed for their first win in Week 4, as they matchup with the rival Miami Dolphins in primetime on Monday night.
With an even matchup like this, the Jets could find themselves in a competitive game for most of the contest. A victory is going to ride on the backs of a few top players.
Who are the players to watch in Week 4 for the Jets?
WR Garrett Wilson
The offense runs through wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Wilson has been dominant this year, and he will need to continue that in Week 4 if the Jets want to secure Coach Glenn's first career win as a head coach.
Regardless of who's at quarterback, Wilson needs to post at least 75 yards and a touchdown to keep the Jets competitive. He has the talent to do so. The matchup should play in his favor. Don't be surprised if he eclipses 100 yards and scores a touchdown.
CB Brandon Stephens
While most of the eyes are on the matchup of Tyreek Hill and Sauce Gardner, it's Brandon Stephens, the Jets' No. 2 cornerback, who could make or break the game.
Jaylen Waddle is one of the best No. 2 wide receivers in the game. He's going to be matched up with Stephens for most of the game, if not all of it. If Stephens can keep Waddle in check, the Jets will have a much better chance to take the game from Miami.
QB Justin Fields?
The biggest question mark of the week revolves around quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields was dominant in Week 1, but suffered a concussion in Week 2. After missing Week 3, he's returned to practice as a full participant over the last few days, but he hasn't been medically cleared yet.
Fields' availability is something to keep an eye on. If he can play for the Jets, their offense has a chance to look as dominant as it did in Week 1 rather than as flat as it did the last two weeks.
