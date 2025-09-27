Week 4 Fantasy Football Start Em', Sit Em': Jets' Breece Hall Edition
The New York Jets have gotten off to quite a slow start this year, as they've dropped to 0-3 after three weeks. But the Jets have shown signs of life over the last few weeks.
Garrett Wilson has been one of the best young wide receivers in football. He seems to be heading for one of the best seasons of his career, with 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns within reach. But Wilson isn't the only top offensive weapon to keep an eye on this week.
FanSided's Julian Fadullon recently urged fantasy football managers to start Jets running back Breece Hall in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.
Fantasy football managers urged to start Breece Hall in Week 4
"It is safe to say that Breece Hall has underperformed even his all-time low ADP ever since Week 1 against the Steelers," Fadullon wrote. "RB43 and 31 finishes against Buffalo and Tampa are not great, and even his rushing attempts have taken a dive (10 and 9 after 19 in Week 1). But if Hall were to have a get-back game, it would be against the fifth-worst rushing defense in the NFL.
"The Dolphins let Rhamondre Stevenson of all people put up 21.2 PPR fantasy points on them, and that was on only 11 rushing attempts and 5 catches. Even if Braelon Allen tries to play spoiler, expect Hall to have an incredibly efficient day against Miami, even if his touchdown drought continues."
Hall looked incredible in Week 1. The box score and fantasy football performance indicated he played well, but the film looked even better. He looked sharp and decisive behind the line of scrimmage, always seeming to find the right gap to burst through.
But he's fallen off the last two weeks. His production and usage haven't been there. But if there's a game that's going to get Hall back on track, it's Week 4 against the Dolphins. Miami has struggled against the opposing running backs this season.
The Jets could also stay in the game, which could result in Hall's usage spiking up compared to the previous two games. Braelon Allen could play spoiler with goal line touches, but Hall is still a must start option this week.
