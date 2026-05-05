One Trade the Jets Should Still Be Pushing After the Draft

While the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders can make a strong argument that they had the best draft, they ultimately fall short of the masterclass of GM Darren Mougey and the New York Jets’ brass put on display over the course of the three-day event.

With the additions of David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr., and D’Angelo Ponds, among others, the future for Gang Green looks as bright as it’s ever been. Despite building a strong foundation and having one of the best young cores, the Jets aren’t expected to make any noise this upcoming season.

Even though Geno Smith is an upgrade at quarterback, the franchise desperately needs a long-term solution at the position. And they're several players away from ending their disastrous 15-year playoff drought. One of the Jets’ weaker position groups is linebacker, currently led by 37-year-old Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood.

Both Davis and Sherwood are solid players, but the Jets lack proven, reliable depth behind the pair. Given that they didn’t target the position in the draft, the door is still open for the Jets to address the need via trade.

Since they have plenty of draft ammo for 2027, New York should pounce on the opportunity to acquire Pete Werner.

Jets should consider trading for Saints LB Pete Werner

Werner, 26, isn’t by any means a standout linebacker; however, he’s established himself as a reliable defender for the New Orleans Saints. Throughout his five-year career, the former Ohio State Buckeye has been a high-volume tackler, accumulating 408 total tackles in 73 games.

He’s also a steady contributor against the run, tying for 23 stops per Pro Football Focus (24th among linebackers). While Werner has been a consistent contributor, his future in New Orleans appears uncertain.

The Saints already began reshaping their linebacker room following the departure of Davis, signing Kaden Elliss in free agency, while Danny Stutsman handled a rotational role in his rookie season. With this in place, Werner could become expendable, given his $7.97 million cap hit this season, and the Saints have 9.2 million in cap space, per Spotrac.

Werner’s uncertain standing only strengthens his case as a target for the Jets, where his skillset would transition seamlessly alongside Davis and Sherwood. Last year, Aaron Glenn’s defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, allowing an abysmal 139.5 rushing yards per game, ranking 29th in the league.

Adding Werner’s experience and dependable presence would help address this weakness. Even though he's a serviceable contributor, his recent play raises concerns about whether he can continue his solid play.

Despite appearing in all 17 games last season, Werner displayed some signs of regression as a tackler and in coverage, posting career-highs in both missed tackles (15) and yards per reception allowed (12.4). Even so, his experience and strong run defense would make him an immediate factor in the linebacker rotation, specializing in early downs.

Given his contract (set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2028) and current status with the Saints, it shouldn’t cost more than a fifth-round selection to acquire Werner. If that’s what it takes to land him, the Jets should be all over it.

It’s a low-cost move that addresses New York’s most pressing need and strengthens its defense against the run heading into this season.