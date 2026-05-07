Way-Too-Early Jets 2027 Three-Round Mock Draft—And Why It Already Matters

The New York Jets made several home-run additions in the 2026 NFL draft, landing David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. in the first round. While Jets fans should be ecstatic about the additions general manager Darren Mougey made, it doesn't completely erase concerns about the future.

The Jets couldn’t have picked a worse time to be among the league’s worst teams, as this year’s draft class offered few compelling quarterback prospects outside of Fernando Mendoza. With the quarterback position still in flux for the upcoming season, they must turn their attention to the 2027 draft, which is expected to feature multiple potential franchise-altering quarterbacks.

The Jets could once again have three first-round picks (they own their own, the Colts' and the Cowboys' so far), giving them plenty of capital to select their future at the position. With this in mind, here’s a way-too-early three-round 2027 mock draft that has them finding their long-term solution at quarterback.

Click to jump to a pick

Round 1, Pick No. 3 – Arch Manning, Texas, QB

Using Pro Football Network’s Mock Draft Simulator, Dante Moore and Colin Simmons were the first two picks, leaving Arch Manning right into the Jets' hands. For many fans, this would be the dream scenario, as Manning has been touted as a future No. 1 overall pick since high school.

After a sloppy start in his first year as a starter, Manning improved tremendously down the stretch, posting 14 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns. while only recording two interceptions in the final six games.

His dual-threat ability, combined with his strong arm, makes him an intriguing prospect; however, his inaccuracy and inconsistent play are concerning. Of course, Manning can quickly quiet all criticism with an impressive showing in 2026, but it's worth considering.

Considering that the neighbor down the street did pretty well for himself with a Manning at quarterback, the Jets should pounce on the opportunity to get one for themselves.

Round 1, Pick No. 12 (via Colts) – Tae Johnson, Notre Dame, Safety

With top receiving prospects Jeremiah Smith, Omarion Miller, and Cam Coleman off the board, the Jets turn to addressing their secondary by selecting Notre Dame safety Tae Johnson.

After appearing in just 39 defensive snaps his freshman season, Johnson quickly emerged as one of the best safeties last season. Few quarterbacks dared throw in Johnson’s direction, as he allowed just 13 receptions on 18 targets for 155 receiving yards, coming away with four interceptions.

Not only is he great in coverage, but he’s also a reliable tackler, missing just two tackles last year, according to Pro Football Focus. At 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds, he’s got the physical tools and skill set to become the next star safety in the league.

Besides Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Jets’ secondary doesn’t have a player who can instill fear into a quarterback. Given that they made NFL history by becoming the first team not to record an interception last season, New York desperately needs ball hawks in the secondary, and Johnson has displayed flashes of being a takeaway machine.

Round 1, Pick No. 15 (via Cowboys) – Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas, EDGE

Although selecting either pass-catcher Mario Craver or Charlie Becker is tempting, the Jets have far more urgent needs than pass-catchers. Last year, the Jets were among the league’s worst at rushing the passer, recording the second fewest sacks (26) and tied with two teams for the fewest quarterback hits (58). And while they drafted David Bailey and signed Joseph Ossai, it would be wise if they prioritized strengthening their defensive line.

With that said, Mougey opts to select Arkansas Razorback Quincy Rhodes Jr., who’s coming off a breakout season. Logging a combined two sacks in a limited role his first two years, Rhodes went ballistic in 2025, recording eight sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 23 hurries.

His numbers may not be mind-blowing, but that’s largely because he was the primary focus. Besides Rhodes, the Razorbacks didn’t have any reliable pass-rushers, as the next-best mark was 3.5 sacks.

At 6-foot-6 and 277 pounds, Rhodes is bigger than most players at his position, but he has the speed and power needed to excel at the next level. While he’s proven capable of being a three-down player, he needs to improve as a run defender, earning a modest 62.6 run defense grade, per PFF.

Sitting behind Bailey and Will McDonald IV, Rhodes can develop in this area and play a rotational role his rookie season.

Round 2, Pick No. 35 – Mateen Ibirogba, Texas Tech, DT

One major reason the Seattle Seahawks were able to hoist the Lombardi Trophy is that they had a dominant defensive line, which consistently disrupted the run or pass. Meanwhile, the Jets’ defense can’t do either, which is why they’re double-dipping in the trenches.

Along with being near the bottom of the league in generating pressure, Gang Green was also horrendous against the run, ranking 29th in rushing yards allowed per game (139.5). Selecting Mateen Ibirogba helps bolster them in this area.

Although he’s not regarded as a run stopper, he’s a proven three-down defender who can create pressure in the interior. Last season, Ibirogba logged 21 total tackles, two sacks, and 21 hurries.

Given their limited depth behind T’Vondre Sweat and Harrison Phillips, the Jets must strengthen the group--especially with Phillips approaching the later stages of his career. With Ibirogba, he can come in right away and contribute to passing downs in a rotational role.

With another year of college play under his belt, Ibirogba can become a three-down contributor that the Jets need in their rotation.

Round 3, Pick No. 67 – T.J. Moore, WR, Clemson

After neglecting the position for some time, they decided to bolster the receiving corps by selecting T.J. Moore. The Clemson Tiger wide receiver is coming off a solid season, logging 52 receptions for 837 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Moore is a ridiculously good playmaker, averaging 16.1 yards per reception and 7.7 yards after catch last season. At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, he’s a terrific downfield threat who’s more than capable of coming down with 50-50 balls.

He’s got just about every tool you want in your receiver, and he’s still got plenty of room to grow. The only area you’d like to see him improve is his versatility, as he exclusively played on the outside last year.

On paper, the Jets have a promising young pass-catching corps, but outside of Garrett Wilson, there are a lot of uncertainties. Adding as much talent as possible to the position should be a priority for the Jets’ brass.