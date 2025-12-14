Jets Make Steve Wilks Decision Clear After Blowout Jaguars Loss

The New York Jets had their worst defensive game of the season on Sunday.

It's tough to argue against that idea. New York gave up a season-high 48 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday on the road. Trevor Lawrence threw for 330 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. On top of that, Lawrence had 51 yards on the ground on five carries and one touchdown. Overall, not where you want to be.

Before the game, there already was some question marks about New York's defense. For example, Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post made the case for the Jets to move on from defensive coordinator Steve Wilks earlier in the week. After allowing 48 points, unsurprisingly the question was brought up to Jets head coach Aaron Glenn on Sunday afternoon. He shut down the idea of Wilks losing his playcalling role.

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"I knew the question was going to be asked," Glenn said. "Listen, I brought Wilks in for a reason. I want him to run his system. We have three games left. Three games left. Our guys will go out there and play. Right now, it's not about the Xs and Os across the board. It's about the character of the men on this team. I'll tell you what. I thought some of our guys really gave it up on that field today. Really pushed it. Really continued to play no matter what the situation was. I'm proud of the guys for that."

It wasn't New York's day. While this is the case, with three games remaining, there isn't a need to be hasty and make a decision as big as changing the playcaller. New York isn't going to be in the playoffs anyway. At this point, ride it out over the next few games and then make changes afterward. The Jets are 3-11 on the season with matchups coming against the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, and the Buffalo Bills.

