Aaron Glenn Compares Jets NFL Draft Target to Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter

The New York Jets are facing a very tough decision at pick No. 2 in the 2026 NFL Draft. They've seemingly narrowed down their decision to two players: Texas Tech's David Bailey and Ohio State's Arvell Reese.

Both are quality edge rushers in their own way. Bailey is more polished while Reese is more versatile and has the better ceiling.

Reese might not have posted the best college stats for a top two pick in the NFL draft, but that doesn't seem to bother scouts or coaches.

Arvell Reese draws a comparison to 5-time Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) is introduced before playing against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

According to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn recently compared Reese to former Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter, suggesting that Hunter's college stats "weren't up there."

On Hunter, Glenn said that his college stats “weren’t up there, but he had all the traits and he had a coach that could coach him to be where he’s at now. I look at it the same way … it’s a combo of the traits and the football character. Is that player coachable enough to do the things you want him to do to be successful?”

Reese is an extremely raw talent who's going to need to be coached and molded into a star edge rusher. That's because he didn't play on the edge too much at Ohio State, instead taking on a more impactful role as the quarterback spy while rushing the passer on occasion.

But he's never been fully committed and coached as an edge rusher. There's so much untapped potential in Reese as a versatile weapon on defense.

Arvell Reese is the right pick for the Jets

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese runs a drill during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We will be a multiple defense,” Glenn said at the owners meetings in Arizona, per Rosenblatt. “There will be elements of 4-3, there will be elements of 3-4. I think sometimes that’s overblown. You look at it, you’re in nickel 70 percent of the time. So you’re in a four-down space for the most part. Once you go into base defense there’s a number of things you can do. I love front variations, so you’ll see some four-down fronts, some five-down fronts, and you will see a lot of movement within that. So I don’t want to sit here and say exactly who we’re going to be because we’re going to be a little bit of everything.”

Reese's versatility would fit exactly what Glenn is trying to do when he talks about using multiple fronts.

Reese is versatile enough to be the edge rusher in a 3-4 front while being able to play coverage and quarterback spy in 4-3 fronts. There's even a chance he could develop into a good enough pass rusher that he could be trusted to rush the passer in 4-3 fronts.

Either way, he can practically play anywhere. This versatility is very valuable to any defense, but it's especially valuable to the Jets and Coach Glenn, who plan on being a versatile team.