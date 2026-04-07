Jets Suddenly Leaning Toward David Bailey Over Arvell Reese in Round 1

The New York Jets hold the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after putting together a horrible season under head coach Aaron Glenn last year. They would have preferred to have the No. 1 overall pick, which would have allowed them to draft Fernando Mendoza to be their new franchise quarterback. Now, Mendoza is expected to go to the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 1.

That leaves the Jets reportedly deciding between Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese and Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey at pick No. 2. Most draft experts predict the Jets will land Reese because his ceiling is higher.

But NFL draft experts Daniel Jeremiah and Peter Schrager recently reported that they're hearing that the Jets are leaning toward Bailey over Reese at pick No. 2. While this is a very realistic scenario, it would be a bit shocking, considering how many experts expect the Jets to take Reese.

Making the case for David Bailey

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The case for Bailey is simple. He's the most polished edge rusher in the draft class. He was an All-American last year and flashed superstar potential as a pure pass rusher. Bailey posted 19 1/2 tackles for loss and 14 1/2 sacks while leading a dominant Texas Tech defense. He's a freak athlete, though he's not as fast and explosive as Reese. Still, Bailey is an elite athlete who ranks near the top of the position group in speed, size, and strength this offseason. The young pass rusher has been an edge rusher for a lot longer than Reese has.

Making the case for Arvell Reese

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese runs a drill during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The case for Reese is based on his potential and the fact that he's the closest prospect we've seen to Micah Parsons since Parsons came through himself. Reese is a better run defender than Bailey. He also has the better physical tools, which allow his potential to be even higher. But he hasn't been an edge rusher for very long. In fact, he sparingly rushed the passer at Ohio State.

Reese played in coverage a lot while also working as a quarterback spy. His potential is through the roof because of his physical traits and defensive versatility.

This decision will likely come down to whether the Jets want the polished edge rusher with Bailey or the higher-potential talent with Reese.