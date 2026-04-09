Jets Targeting 2 Key Positions Before 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Jets have two first-round picks at their disposal coming up in the 2026 National Football League Draft.

New York's two picks in the first round are at No. 2 and No. 16. Now, of course, trades could always happen. The NFL Draft is chaotic each year. There's no guarantee that New York is going to stick with both picks. But, for this scenario, let's assume that they do. Who should they take? ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets are targeting receivers and edge rushers and specifically mentioned David Bailey, Arvell Reese, Zion Young, Makai Lemon, Chris Bell, Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson.

"Looking at the Jets' top-30 visits, it's not hard to figure out which positions they're targeting," Cimini wrote. "They've hosted several wide receivers and edge rushers, most notably DE David Bailey, LB Arvell Reese, DE Zion Young, WR Makai Lemon and WR Chris Bell. Reese and Bailey are thought to be the favorites with the No. 2 overall pick — a fascinating decision between two players with different skill sets. ...

The 2026 NFL Draft Is Roughly 2 Weeks Away

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"Wide receiver could be in play with the 16th pick. Ideally, they'd like to find a bigger receiver to pair with star Garrett Wilson (6-feet). Bell (6-foot-2) would fit the bill, though he's considered more of a second-round option. The Jets are also showing interest in Carnell Tate (6-foot-2) and Jordyn Tyson (6-foot-2), both of whom could be first-round considerations."

Reese and Bailey are no surprise. The fact that Cimini reported that New York has shown interest in Tate and Tyson is intriguing. Tate is the No. 1 receiver in the draft class and isn't likely to be available at No. 16. Tyson, on the other hand, very well may be. Especially because he has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Tyson had 61 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games in 2025 for Arizona State. If he were fully healthy, he arguably would be the top receiver prospect in the draft class above Carnell Tate.

The 2026 NFL season is a long time away. There would be time to heal. If the Jets could come out of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft with Reese at No. 2 and Tyson at No. 16, that would be a dream scenario. In that case, the Jets would get a legit game-changing defensive talent in Reese as well as a No. 2 receiver of the future in Tyson. Those are the types of moves that would help lead to wins in 2026 and into the future.