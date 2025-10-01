Aaron Glenn Puts Struggling Jets CBs On Notice With Jarvis Brownlee Message
The New York Jets moved to 0-4 on the season after a crushing loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. As we move toward Week 5, the Jets will need to make some massive improvements if they want to secure their first win of the year against the Dallas Cowboys.
One notable storyline to watch is cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and his health. Brownlee was acquired in a trade earlier this year but hasn't debuted for the Jets yet. His status is something to watch because he's expected to be a difference maker when he lands on the field.
Recently, head coach Aaron Glenn made some comments about his health and potential role on the team.
"Brownlee will be practicing this week, and there's a chance he can play the nickel in the outside corner for us," Glenn said ahead of Week 5's game with the Cowboys. "He'll be competing for one of those jobs."
While Brownlee's status for the game against the Cowboys is still in question, the fact that he's practicing is good news.
Aaron Glenn's recent comments put Michael Carter II, Brandon Stephens on notice
With Glenn's comments, there are two Jets starters who have been put on notice: outside cornerback Brandon Stephens and slot cornerback Michael Carter II.
Stephens has been one of the worst outside corners in football this year. It seems as though each time he's in man coverage, he's beat by whichever receiver he's on. It hasn't helped that Sauce Gardner has struggled, too, but Stephens has been the worst outside corner on the team.
Somehow, Carter has been worse than Gardner and Stephens, which has led to the Jets' defense struggling against each offense they've faced so far. Carter isn't good in coverage, and he's struggled against the run, too.
While Brownlee isn't a superstar, he's an elite run defender. Even if he doesn't grade out as a shutdown cornerback, his run defense should earn him some time in the starting lineup.
At this point, the Jets don't have much to lose. When Brownlee returns from injury, he should be expected to compete for a starting job.
More NFL: Jets Mock Trade Sends $15 Million Star To Buccaneers