Jets Mock Trade Sends $15 Million Star To Buccaneers
The New York Jets had some decently high expectations coming into the season. While they weren't looked at as a Super Bowl contender, they didn't expect to be 0-4 after four weeks, especially considering how well the offense has played at times.
Justin Fields hasn't been a superstar, but he's done enough to keep the Jets in the game in two of his three starts.
However, as the Jets sit at 0-4 on the year, there's growing speculation they could sell at the trade deadline. Players like Breece Hall and Allen Lazard could make sense as potential trade chips, as both are expiring contracts. But there are more pieces to talk about than just these top two offensive playmakers.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated recently put together a trade proposal that would send Jets offseason addition Harrison Phillips to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
Buccaneers could pluck defensive tackle Harrison Phillips from Jets in trade
"The Buccaneers took a devastating hit after the season-ending injury to defensive tackle Calijah Kancey," Verderame wrote. "Adding Phillips might not fully replace the production from Kancey, the 2023 first-round pick, but Tampa Bay would get a reliable veteran who plays well against the run. Phillips has appeared in 100 games, with 66 career starts in over eight years of playing for the Bills, Vikings and Jets. "
The Jets brought in Phillips in the offseason, but his time with the team could be quickly coming to an end. New York has a solid defensive line, but youngster Jowon Briggs has emerged as a potential option to give more playing time to. Phillips isn't necessarily needed in New York because of the emergence from Briggs.
The Buccaneers desperately need to add help along their defensive line after Calijah Kancey's injury. The Buccaneers have a chance to contend for the division and the playoffs this year if they can make the right moves. While adding Phillips isn't a Super Bowl winning move, it would help push the team in the right direction.
This idea seems to make sense for both sides. The groundwork on a trade seems to be there.
