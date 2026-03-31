Aaron Glenn Reveals Why Jets Traded for QB Geno Smith

The New York Jets entered the Aaron Glenn era last year with a quarterback room of Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook. But the position ended up being a complete disaster, which handicapped the Jets from competing for many wins.

As a result, the Jets entered a huge rebuild last season, kicked off by trading Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline. These two trades helped net the Jets a slew of draft capital, which they're going to use over the next two years to rebuild their roster.

But the biggest question mark was at quarterback. The Jets opted to trade Fields this offseason. They haven't brought back Taylor either. But they went out and acquired Geno Smith in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith is going to be the starter in New York this year, and he seemingly brings a lot more promise than Fields or Taylor.

Aaron Glenn is happy with the Jets decision to trade for Geno Smith

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Smith was very good a few years ago. He was a breakout quarterback in the NFL. But he struggled last year with the Raiders. In Smith's defense, a lot of quarterbacks would have struggled mightily in that situation. As a result, some have tabbed him as one of the worst quarterbacks in the league. But Glenn believes this is just going to put a chip on his shoulder.

"There’s something about a quarterback with a chip on his shoulder. He’s proven a lot in this league, especially in Seattle. He fits exactly what we’re trying to do," Glenn said about Smith, per Jets reporter Zack Rosenblatt.

The Jets are in a much better spot with Smith than they were with Fields. At his worst, Smith has been better than Fields, who struggled to move the ball down the field at times last year. But the hopes for Smith are likely much higher than just being a stopgap quarterback. He could lead the Jets to some wins this season, especially with all the talent they've added in free agency.

"He's the guy that's going to lead us to the promised land," Glenn said about Smith, per Jets reporter Rich Cimini.

Smith has his hands full with the Jets this year. But there's a chance he shocks a lot of people. At least Glenn believes that to be the case.