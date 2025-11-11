Aaron Glenn Sounds Ready For Jets-Patriots Showdown
The New York Jets are going to take on the New England Patriots on Thursday night in the first matchup between these two AFC East rivals in the Aaron Glenn era.
Glenn obviously took over as the team's head coach this past offseason. The Jets are riding a two-game winning streak and the Patriots are riding a seven-game winning streak entering the Week 11 showdown on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.
On Tuesday, Glenn discussed the upcoming clash, as shared in a clip on social media by SNY.
"I said it before, and when you watch the tape you can really tell how (Mike Vrabel) has his fingerprints on how this team operates," Glenn said. "And, again, he did a Hell of a job from the offseason going to get these big-time players that fits what he's trying to do. Not just that, the coaching staff that he brought together. Josh McDaniels has done a really good job with this quarterback. Big, physical, and athletic. Can make all of the throws.
The Jets will face the Patriots on Thursday night
"Everything revolves around how he operates and what he do. When it comes to the defense, very sound. Very sound. They have some high-level guys at the special teams spots, so, this is going to be a fight. This is going to be a fight. But, we welcome a fight. We welcome it. I look forward to it. Again, Thursday night game. There are a number of factors that goes into these games that I keep between myself and the players that we have to do to go out there and operate the way we need to. But, again, we're looking forward to this one."
Glenn also had some praise for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.
"Like I said before, he's a -- and I think everybody knows he's a really good athlete -- but, he's a really good athlete. To be that big and then just going into his second year in the league to be able to process the information that he's processing right now. It's pretty unique to see that from such a young guy. To have all the talk of MVP candidate right now and the way he's going about doing his business, he's doing a good job."
It's going to be a fight on Thursday and is the first of two matchups between these two longtime rivals. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.
