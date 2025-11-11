Jets Take Flier On Ex-Rams, Seahawks CB
The New York Jets have a need at cornerback right now with Sauce Gardner now playing for the Indianapolis Colts and Azareye'h Thomas dealing with a concussion.
New York also traded Michael Carter II to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the trade deadline as well.
With the Jets on a short week, they are adding another veteran defensive back as a depth piece for the practice squad in 28-year-old Tre Brown, as shared by the team.
"The Jets have signed DB Tre Brown to the practice squad and released DB JT Woods," the Jets announced. "Brown (5-10, 185) was a fourth-round draft selection of the Seahawks in 2021. The Oklahoma product spent 4 seasons in Seattle, appearing in 39 games (13 starts) and recording 74 tackles, 8 pass defenses and 2 INTs. Brown signed with the San Francisco 49ers in March, but he was placed on injured reserve in August before being released with an injury settlement in September.
The Jets made an addition
"Brown then signed with the Los Angeles Rams and appeared in 5 games, playing 60 snaps on special teams. He was released by the team on Oct. 28. Woods (6-2, 195), who was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Oct. 22, was a third-round draft selection of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022."
At this point in the season, there aren't a ton of options out there to help depth-wise. Brown is someone who is a five-year National Football League veteran and is someone who has experience this season as well. He played in five games for the Los Angeles Rams, although his playing time came on the special teams.
Over the last four seasons, he got plenty of experience in the Seattle Seahawks' secondary.
There are other options available in free agency, like Stephon Gilmore, but Brown is someone who is young and has played in games this year. At the end of the day, this move likely won't move the needle much, but the Jets need depth and Brown is an option.
More NFL: Breaking Down Breece Hall’s Best Season Yet With Jets