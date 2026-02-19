Jets Get Predicted Asking Price in Potential Deal for Mac Jones

The New York Jets desperately need to add a quarterback this offseason after their failed Justin Fields experiment from last year. Fields was a disaster for the Jets and they're likely going to cut ties with him this offseason.

But the options on the market aren't much better for the Jets. The NFL draft doesn't have very many first round talents. Free agency is fairly dry in terms of quarterback talent. There are a few trade options available, but the Jets might not want to move valuable picks to get a deal done.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently linked the Jets to a trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones, but suggested it would cost them a 2026 second round pick to get the deal done. This might be a bit steep of a price for the Jets to pay.

Mac Jones is the perfect fit for the Jets in a trade

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) rolls out against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"Given the dearth of quality quarterbacks likely to be available this offseason, San Francisco 49ers backup Mac Jones should draw significant interest," Knox wrote. "The 27-year-old had a rough stretch between his 2021 rookie Pro Bowl campaign and this past season.

"However, he revitalized his stock substantially while going 5-3 as San Francisco's starter in 2025. Jones threw for 13 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 97.4 quarterback rating. While the 49ers only have Jones under contract for one more season, they're not going to dump Brock Purdy's understudy for nothing."

Jones is the ideal addition for the Jets but it's hard to imagine them trading a second round pick this season for him. This could change, as the Jets have two picks in the second round this season, but that still feels like a steep price to pay for Jones.

The Jets could explore some kind of pick swap that brings them back a third or fourth round pick in exchange for a second round pick and some Day 3 draft capital.

Either way, it's hard to imagine the Jets wanting to acquire Jones for a second round pick in a one for one swap. They would need to be completely sold that he's their franchise quarterback to take that risk.

