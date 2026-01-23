Blockbuster Jets Trade Idea Sends $13 Million Star to 49ers

The New York Jets committed to a huge rebuild last season when they opted to trade Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline. These two trades brought a haul of draft capital back to the Jets, but it set the franchise back a couple of years.

Now the Jets could look to dive even further into a rebuild this offseason. They're bound to lose a few valuable pieces in free agency, but they could also dive back into the trade market. The Jets have multiple valuable pieces who could be moved for more draft picks this offseason.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

FanSided's Justin Carter recently suggested the San Francisco 49ers could target a trade for Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson over the coming months this offseason.

Jermaine Johnson makes sense as a trade target for the 49ers

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) celebrates a defensive stop in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Jermaine Johnson survived the 2025 Jets fire sale, but with 2026 looking like another lost year after Oregon quarterback Dante Moore opted to go back to school to avoid being drafted by New York, why not move some of your better pieces for picks this offseason?" Carter wrote. "Johnson would give the San Francisco 49ers an upside pass-rushing piece, though the fact that he only produced three sacks last season is concerning. Even with Robert Saleh gone as defensive coordinator, I trust the 49ers to get the best out of Johnson much more than I trust the Jets."

Johnson's name was mixed around in trade rumors at the trade deadline, but he didn't end up being moved. Still, he could be on the trade block again this offseason.

The 49ers need to add another young edge rusher to join their defense and there might not be a better option on the market than Johnson.

He's a very talented star whenever he's healthy and on the field. He's struggled with injuries, but there's no reason to believe he's going to continue to be hurt going forward.

As a result, a trade to the 49ers makes a lot of sense. If San Francisco is willing to cut ties with some draft capital in exchange for the former first rounder, both teams could head in the right direction this offseason.

More NFL: Jets Next Starting QB Might Be Emerging Before Their Eyes