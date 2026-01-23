Jets Next Starting QB Might Be Emerging Before Their Eyes

The New York Jets desperately need to add a quarterback to their roster in the coming weeks. They took a chance on Justin Fields in free agency last offseason, but it didn't pay off.

Now the Jets are likely to cut ties with Fields and search for a new starting quarterback. There aren't very many options on the board, but the Jets will likely look into every potential new signal caller.

Oregon's Dante Moore opted to return to college for another season, so the Jets are unlikely to use the No. 2 pick on a quarterback. But they have a second pick in the first round that they could use on a different quarterback.

Daniel Chavkin of The Sporting News suggested the Jets could target prospect quarterback Ty Simpson out of Alabama this offseason in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ty Simpson could be the Jets next star quarterback

"At one point, Simpson was considered to be a contender for the first QB taken in the draft, but a rough end to his season means he's more likely a second-round pick," Chavkin wrote. "Still, Simpson flashed NFL talent in his lone year as Alabama's starter, making it likely he goes high in this year's draft.

"As was the case with Chambliss, Simpson could be a target for one of the Jets' picks in the second round, but Simpson if has a strong draft process, New York could take him with their second first-round pick at No. 16. Simpson does not have much experience, so he probably needs to sit a bit to start his NFL career."

Simpson is a very talented quarterback prospect. He's likely the second-best signal caller in the entire draft class, behind Fernando Mendoza. But he's not good enough to go at pick No. 2.

Fortunately for the Jets, they landed the Indianapolis Colts' first round pick in the trade for Sauce Gardner. That selection in the middle of the first round could be used on Simpson.

Simpson would be a solid addition to the team. They could add him alongside a player like Malik Willis or Mac Jones to create a quarterback competition in New York.

