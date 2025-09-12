Brandon Stephens Sends Jets Message After Tough Week 1
The New York Jets' secondary wasn't as good as expected Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, although it is a very small sample size.
Sauce Gardner was great but big free agent pickup Brandon Stephens didn't have the Jets debut he wanted to have. He was targeted eight times in the matchup against the Steelers and allowed six catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns in coverage.
Not a great game for the 27-year-old, but it is just one game. In the aftermath of the contest, there's been a lot said about Stephens. He, himself talked about the tough start to his Jets career and had a message for New York fans, as shared by Jets X-Factor's Nick Faria.
The New York Jets cornerback opened up after Week 1
"One thing I never do is lose confidence," Stephens said. "One game doesn’t define you as a player...I’m looking forward to this week. It’s a week for not only myself, but as a group to bounce back...
"Just getting back to what I was doing all camp,” Stephens said about how he can bounce back this week. “Finishing plays that need to be finished and playing our style of football."
Some of the takes this week have been a tad aggressive. Looking at the numbers, it obviously wasn't a great game for the secondary and specifically Stephens. But, the Jets signed him to a three-year, $36 million contract this offseason for a reason. He was signed to replace DJ Reed and impressed the team throughout the summer.
This Jets defense has sky-high potential and faced a tough test right away with Aaron Rodgers and a high-powered Steelers offense. Rodgers tossed four touchdown passes and 244 passing yards.
The Jets have another tough test ahead this upcoming weekend. New York will welcome the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills to town led by Josh Allen coming off a thrilling and dramatic comeback against the Baltimore Ravens. If there ever was a time to turn things around in the secondary, it would be this weekend.