Jets QB Justin Fields Already Raising Green Flags
The New York Jets have just one game under their belt so far this season and even though it was a loss, one guy who has come away smelling likes roses is young quarterback Justin Fields.
By now, you've probably heard about -- or watched -- the 26-year-old's first regular season game as as member of the Jets. If not, to sum up, the Jets lost against the Pittsburgh Steelers, 34-32. Fields was 16-of-22 passing for 218 yards and a touchdown. On top of this, he had 12 carries for 48 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He was decisive in his decision-making and gave the team a chance to win late against a tough opponent.
In the aftermath of the Week 1 loss, there already has been a lot of positive things said about Fields. This is important because as the regular season approached, it wasn't necessarily the case nationally. The Jets played their three preseason games and in a very small sample size -- specifically in the second preseason game -- the passing offense didn't do much. A very small sample size, but it led to some negative chatter out there. But, the perception around Fields and the Jets has started to thaw, though.
What they're saying about Justin Fields after Week 1
For example, ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler shared their weekly column ahead of Week 2 and one of the questions they addressed is whether Fields is the answer for the Jets' "QB woes." Both, at least are trending in that direction.
"I am renting with an option to buy. Fields looked a lot better than I -- or almost anyone -- expected in his first game with the Jets," Graziano said. "Unless this is the worst Steelers defense in decades, a 72.7 percent completion percentage and 9.9 yards per pass attempt is worth sitting up and noticing. We know what Fields adds with his legs, and that was on display Sunday. But what really stood out was the previously elusive accuracy and touch on his downfield throws. If he has taken a big leap in that regard, the Jets might be able to scheme around his limitations, lean into his strengths and have success with a very talented former top-12 pick who's still only 26 years old."
"I am buying a low-cost duplex that I can rent out if I want to move" Fowler said. "Look, Fields has a lot to offer -- hard worker, liked by teammates, a willing leader and incredibly dynamic with plenty of arm strength. But we kind of know what he is at this point. He has 45 career starts and has won only 14 of them (not all his fault). He has never thrown more than 17 touchdown passes in a season and completes 61 percent of his throws. Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Geno Smith have made QB resurgence trendy, and perhaps Fields is next in line. That would be a great story. But I'm somewhat reluctant to believe he can pass with consistent precision and touch throughout an NFL season."
It's just one game, obviously. But, Fields has already started to at least turn the attention in a positive direction, at least.
