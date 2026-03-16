Breaking Down Justin Fields' Jets Exit From All Angles

One year after bringing Justin Fields to town, the New York Jets are moving on.

The Jets set this idea in motion as they acquired Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders. The current expectation is that Smith is going to come in and be the Jets' starting quarterback in 2026, unless something surprising happens. At the time last offseason, the addition of Fields was a good one on paper. New York landed a starting-caliber quarterback on a two-year, $40 million deal. There are plenty of starting quarterbacks making more than that for just one season of work.

The Jets rolled the dice on a then-26-year-old quarterback who was a complete-180 from what the franchise had the year before. Aaron Rodgers was the quarterback in 2024 and is much more of just a pocket-passer at this stage of his career. Fields is a dual-threat option who flashed his big potential at times, including against Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the season just didn't go as planned. Now, he's being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

With Fields out the door, let's break down the deal, Fields' stint in New York and what could be on the way for the franchise

Breaking down Justin Fields-to-Chiefs News

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Deal

This is an easy one. It's a win for New York. Reports have pointed to a split all offseason to this point, but the vast majority of the noise has centered around the idea of releasing Fields, rather than trading him. New York is getting an asset in return and paying a bit less than they would have if they released him. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported that the Jets will be paying $7 million of Fields' remaining guarantees, rather than the full $10 million now. Again, reports pointed to a potential release coming. So, the fact that Darren Mougey was able to find a trade and get something in return is positive in itself.

Justin Fields' Stint In New York

Obviously, it didn't go as planned, but that's arguably not all his fault. Fields started nine games for New York. Over that stretch, he threw for 1,259 yards, seven touchdown passes, one interception, rushed for 383 yards and added four rushing touchdowns. The Jets' offense didn't move the ball down the field well, especially in the passing game. It doesn't help that Garrett Wilson missed time and the receiver room was very thin behind him. Also, his skillset as a dual-threat option arguably wasn't utilized as much as it should have been. Plus, the Jets gave up on him as the team's starter after nine starts and turned the job over to Tyrod Taylor and then eventually Brady Cook. Clearly, the offense as a whole wasn't working because none of the three had big success. After the season, the Jets and former offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand went in different directions.



When Fields was signed, there was a lot of excitement with the fanbase. It's unfortunate that things didn't work out. He certainly could've played better and even attempted to take more shots down the field, but it wasn't all on him,

Who Could New York Add Next?

ESPN's Rich Cimini called Taylor, Carson Wentz and Cooper Rush the "most realistic options" to come in and be the team's No. 2 quarterback now behind Smith. Clearly, the Jets need to make a move. It doesn't seem likely that either Cook or Bailey Zappe is going to be New York's No. 2 quarterback in 2026. If that is the case, then New York would've made a mistake at some point.