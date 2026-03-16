Jets Score Quiet Win in Surprise Justin Fields-Chiefs Trade

The New York Jets landed Geno Smith in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders and have been linked to a handful of quarterback options since to potentially come in and be the backup.

Now, the Jets certainly need to add someone. That is because Justin Fields is no longer a part of the franchise. On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jets and Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms on a deal to send Fields to Kansas City with a 2027 sixth-round pick coming to New York.

The Jets traded Justin Fields away

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks to pass the ball against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"Trade: the New York Jets are finalizing a deal that will send QB Justin Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs, pending a physical, per ESPN sources," Schefter wrote. "Other teams were interested, but Fields’ preference was to go to Kansas City. ... Comp update: Chiefs are expected to send a 2027 6th-round pick to the Jets in exchange for Justin Fields."

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported that the Jets will be paying all but $3 million of Fields' $10 million in guaranteed money for the 2026 season.

"The Jets are paying all but $3M of Fields' $10M guaranteed salary — so they're actually saving more money on this deal than they would've by simply releasing him," Rosenblatt wrote.

So, the Jets are moving on from Fields, which has been widely expected throughout the offseason. But rather than simply cutting him and eating all of the salary, New York gets a bit of financial relief if wouldn't have had and 2027 sixth-round pick. That's a great move. All of the signs have been pointing to Fields not being with the franchise any longer beyond this offseason. The fact that New York still found a way to get a trade done is surprising because if the Jets had simply cut Fields, teams could've signed him in free agency.

SNY's Connor Hughes even said that he didn't think a deal was possible.

"I did not think it was possible, but the Jets have facilitated a trade for Justin Fields. He heads to the Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes' backup," Hughes wrote. "There was some reluctance from Fields to be used as a wild-cat option with Jets after he was benched. He could be a real weapon for KC if he's more open to it there."

It's unfortunate that things didn't work out between the Jets and Fields, but New York gets something in return. This trade arguably is another win for Darren Mougey and the Jets' front office.