Breece Hall Extension '60-40' as Jets Eye Post-Draft Talks

The New York Jets made the right call this offseason keeping one of their most important weapons in town.

Breece Hall was set to hit the open market this offseason after racking up 1,065 rushing yards in 2025. Hall would've been the No. 1 running back in free agency if he reached the open market. Instead, the Jets placed the franchise tag on him. There were questions whether the Jets would give him the franchise tag, transition tag or get a long-term deal done. The Jets tried to get a long-term deal done but the two sides ended up landing on the franchise tag. This was an important decision. Reports surfaced indicating that Hall would've had a large market if he hit free agency, including the Denver Broncos. So, the Jets giving Hall the franchise tag, at least will keep him in town for the 2026 season.

There's always a chance that the Jets could get a long-term deal done as well. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported that the expectation is that the two sides will come together and talk again after the 2026 NFL Draft about a potential deal and there is "confidence" from both sides that a deal will get done.

The Jets RB is in line for a big deal

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball asNew England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"[Darren Mougey’s] general philosophy is to hold off on any extension talks until after the Jets get through free agency and the NFL Draft," Rosenblatt wrote. "At that point, they will presumably re-engage with Hall and his representation on a new contract. There has been confidence on both sides that a deal will eventually get done, but I personally still think there’s a chance Hall winds up playing on the franchise tag.

"Call it 60-40 that he signs a deal versus playing on the tag. The Jets have to decide if it’s worth paying a running back significant money on a long-term contract, and Hall needs to decide if he wants to be a Jet long-term."

If the Jets want to get a long-term deal done, they're going to have to open up the checkbook. Travis Etienne Jr., another running back who was heading to the open market, landed a four-year deal worth up to $48 million. That should be viewed as the starting point for talks with Hall. Hall is 24 years old, whereas Etienne is 27 years old. The Jets have the cap space to get a deal done and there has been interest from both sides. When the NFL Draft passes, it should be the top priority to get a deal done quickly.