Breece Hall Predicted to Betray Jets for Deal With NFC Contender

The New York Jets are backed up against the wall this offseason. They're one of the worst teams in the league right now and they have no clear direction.

The Jets desperately need to find a solution at quarterback. They're likely going to move on from Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor, but they don't have another option to replace them. They could explore options in free agency, on the trade block, and in the NFL draft.

But the Jets might have bigger problems.

They have multiple key players heading to free agency this offseason. Breece Hall headlines their list of free agents while Quincy Williams and Alijah Vera-Tucker are also valuable players on the open market. If the Jets aren't aggressive in free agency, they could lose all of these players.

Bleacher Report recently put together some early free agency predictions, and they predicted Hall would betray the Jets and sign a deal with the Washington Commanders and quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Breece Hall could be headed to a new team in free agency

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium.

"Breece Hall, I think's a great playmaker who might actually not get the contract that he deserves. He's been stuck in New York and I think teaming up with Jayden Daniels in Washington would be perfect. He can catch the ball out of the backfield, he's explosive, and now that Washington wants to get more under center, I think this is the perfect running back to compliment Jayden Daniels for the long term."

Hall is one of the best running backs in free agency this offseason and it doesn't seem like the Jets will be aggressive enough to re-sign him. New York is still a few years away from being able to put a contender on the field.

But the Commanders could use a star running back to pair with Daniels. Having a reliable pass catcher out of the backfield could help limit the hits that Daniels has taken early in his career. This kind of move would also give them a chance to take the NFC East over the next few years.

