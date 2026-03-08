Jets Reportedly Eyeing Return of 25-Year-Old Playmaker
It's going to be a big day for the New York Jets on Monday.
Free agency will open up across the National Football League and the Jets have a handful of intriguing internal free agents to watch, including Alijah Vera-Tucker, Quincy Williams, John Simpson, Nick Folk and Tyrod Taylor, among others. There will be plenty of external candidates to watch out for as well, especially when it comes to the quarterback position. Guys like Kyler Murray, Geno Smith and Carson Wentz are worth mentioning.
On a smaller scale, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets are interested in bringing back John Metchie III after opting against tendering him as a restricted free agent.
"Today is the last full day for teams for re-sign their own FAs before they hit the market tomorrow at noon. Jets not expected to do any deals with their most notable FAs before then," Cimini wrote. "There's interest in retaining G Alijah Vera-Tucker, G John Simpson and K Nick Folk, but they will allow those players to shop around. Despite his injury history, AVT is expected to have a market. There's also interest in bringing back WR John Metchie (non-tendered FA). LB Quincy Williams isn't expected to be back; he will have suitors.
The Jets should bring back John Metchie III
"Jets' lengthy FA list includes QB Tyrod Taylor, S Tony Adams, S Andre Cisco, DE Micheal Clemons, DB Isaiah Oliver, KR Kene Nwangwu, FB Andrew Beck, OT Max Mitchell, DT Jay Tufele, WR Josh Reynolds."
Metchie was acquired by the Jets from the Philadelphia Eagles in the trade deadline deal centered around Michael Carter II. Metchie played in nine games for the Jets, including seven starts, and had 29 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns.
The idea of bringing Metchie back is a good one. He's just 25 years old. When he entered the league, there was a lot of hype around him. He was a second-round pick in 2022, but injuries and a battle with cancer slowed down the momentum in his career.
While Metchie had some drop problems with the Jets, he actually had more yards in his nine-game stint with the franchise than he did throughout the 2024 or 2023 seasons. A full offseason in New York would do him well if the Jets could bring him back.
