Carnell Tate Twist Emerges for Jets With No. 2 Overall Pick

There are some serious Carnell Tate fans around the National Football League right now.

Tate, who is widely viewed as the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class, racked up 875 receiving yards, nine touchdowns and 51 receptions in 11 games for Ohio State in 2025. Unless an injury pops up, he's going to be selected early in the 2026 NFL Draft. But, how early? NFL Network's NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said that he could be in consideration as high as the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, which is held by the New York Jets.

"I think [Carnell Tate] starts, I think that he's in play like at No. 2," Jeremiah said. "I think that conversation, I think that he's entertained at No. 2. ... There's a lot of Tate supporters out there. A lot of people that need a receiver. I'll say this, if Tate was 205 pounds instead of 192 pounds and he rans a 4.42 [40-yard dash] instead of 4.53, I think there's a real chance he's the second pick in the draft."

Will the Jets select Carnell Tate?

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets have a significant need in the wide receiver room. The fact that an NFL Draft expert as big as Jeremiah would say that Tate could be in line for the No. 2 pick just goes to show how he's viewed around the league right now. Tate is a star in the making. The Jets shouldn't close any doors, but No. 2 arguably would be a bit too high for him.

The Jets' pass rush hole is bigger than their hole in the wide receiver room. Landing Arvell Reese or David Bailey at No. 2 would arguably go further than landing a No. 2 receiver in Tate.

If the Jets were to trade down a few picks and get more draft compensation in the process, then it would make more sense to consider Tate.

The New Orleans Saints have the No. 8 pick in the draft and need a wide receiver. If New York could drop down to No. 5, No. 6 or No. 7, then Tate would be a no-brainer. As things stand at No. 2, Tate would help the Jets, but a selection would be a stretch, even if the experts around the league are projecting him to be in the conversation high. An elite No. 1 pass rusher beats an elite No. 2 playmaker.