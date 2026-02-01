Chiefs 2-Time Super Bowl Champ Checks All Jets' Boxes

The New York Jets could use another cornerback this offseason.

New York surprised the football world by dealing Sauce Gardner away ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline. The Jets got a great return. They freed up plenty of salary cap space and got two first-round picks in the process, but they also gave up a key piece of the team's defense in the process. The Jets also traded Michael Carter II away as well.

Last offseason, the Jets signed veteran corner Brandon Stephens to a three-year, $36 million deal and he had a solid season overall for the franchise in 2025. The Jets also drafted Azareye'h Thomas, who showed plenty of upside in 2025, although he was only able to play in 12 games. The Jets are going to need to add more pieces this offseason and CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles predicted that one way the team will do so is by signing two-time Super Bowl champion Jaylen Watson.

The Jets need to add a corner this offseason

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"No. 16. CB Jaylen Watson: Jets," Pereles wrote. "Aaron Glenn knows he needs better cornerback play, and Watson -- who hasn't allowed any touchdowns either of the past two seasons -- fits the bill perfectly as a big outside corner. Other suitors: Raiders, Titans, Rams."

Watson would be a good get for the Jets if they could actually turn this prediction into a reality. He's just 27 years old. The Jets have prioritized players under 30 years old over the last year, so Watson checks that box. He has won at the highest level.

He's a four-year veteran, all with the Kansas City Chiefs, and has two Super Bowl rings. Adding a player from a winning background wouldn't hurt as the Jets try to build up this franchise. In four seasons, he's held opposing quarterbacks to a 60.6 completion rate in 53 total games played, to go along with three interceptions.

He has 29 starts under his belt as well. All in all, he's young, has experience and comes from a winning culture. Exactly what the Jets need.

