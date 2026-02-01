Jets OC Search Explained as Finalists Emerge

The New York Jets' offensive coordinator job surprisingly opened up as the franchise opted to move on from former offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand this past week.

Before it was announced that the two sides were moving in different directions, reports pointed to Engstrand staying, although his role was expected to change. Frank Reich quickly emerged as someone to pair with Engstrand as an offensive play caller.

But, everything completely changed. The Jets moved on from Engstrand, opening up a full-scale offensive coordinator search. New York announced virtual interviews with Darrell Bevell, Ronald Curry, Frank Reich, Greg Roman and Lunda Wells for the open job. Reich has remained a popular choice for the job. SNY's Connor Hughes reported on Jan. 28 that the Jets were "fully committed" to making Reich the next offensive coordinator. Nothing has gotten done yet, though. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday that Roman is expected to interview in person next week for the job and the expectation is that there will be three finalists.

The Jets are looking to fill their OC job still

Jun 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to quarterback coach Darrell Bevell during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On Sunday, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that Bevell is another person who landed an in-person interview.

"New: I'm told Darrell Bevell, who served as the Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator between 2022-2025, is currently scheduled for an in-person interview with the Jets on Monday, per league source," Anderson wrote. "Bevell has already interviewed with the Jets virtually as well."

Reich has gotten the most buzz of any of the candidates dating back to before Engstrand even left the franchise. If there are actually three finalists, it appears as though it would be Reich, Roman and Bevell.

With the Jets having a hole at quarterback, landing someone like Reich arguably would be the best way to go because of his vast experience developing signal-callers. Bevell had success leading an explosive passing attack overin Miami. Roman has extensive experience, including play calling.

Things are moving along and it sounds like there could be an answer as soon as next week.

