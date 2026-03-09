Colts-Alec Pierce Blockbuster Will Have Huge Impact on Jets

The New York Jets have been linked to a slew of wide receivers to help bolster their offense this offseason. They have Garrett Wilson, but not much else. One of the players that the Jets were seemingly linked to for a lot of the offseason was Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce, but Pierce recently agreed to a blockbuster deal to return to Indianapolis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

"Free agent WR Alec Pierce has agreed to terms to remain in Indianapolis on a historic 4 year $114M deal that will make him the highest paid free agent receiver in NFL History," Rapoport wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Monday. "The deal negotiated by agents Mike Swenson and CJ LaBoy, came together overnight and contains $84m in guarantees, $60m fully guaranteed at signing, and a max package of $116M."

This deal is going to have a huge impact on the Jets. The first way that this could impact the Jets is with the wide receiver market.

Jets shouldn't overpay for free agent wide receivers after Alec Pierce deal

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pierece has seemingly set the market high this year. He's never been acknowledged as one of the best wide receivers in the game, though he was dominant last season, yet he landed nearly $30 million per season.

That's going to drive up the value of other top free agent wide receivers like Wan'Dale Robinson and Romeo Doubs. Each of the top free agent wide receivers received a bit of a boost in value with Pierce's deal. As a result, the Jets shouldn't look to add any top free agent wide receivers. They can look to add an affordable veteran, but their focus should be on the NFL draft. Players like Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson could make sense at pick No. 16. Lemon has been closely linked to the Jets for the last few weeks.

Alec Pierce deal opens door for Jets-Michael Pittman trade

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) breaks Houston Texans cornerback Alijah Huzzie (36) tackle and dives for the end zone in the second half half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

But this Pierce deal also opens up the possibility of a trade for Michael Pittman.

Pittman has been mentioned as a trade candidate for a few weeks now, but it didn't seem too realistic because Pierce was a free agent. But with Pierce back on the Colts roster, Pittman is expendable.

The Jets should be willing to take a shot on Pittman if the deal would come cheap. Adding a star like Pittman to an offense with Wilson would be a huge step in the right direction for the Jets.