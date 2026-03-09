Colts-Alec Pierce Blockbuster Will Have Huge Impact on Jets
In this story:
The New York Jets have been linked to a slew of wide receivers to help bolster their offense this offseason. They have Garrett Wilson, but not much else. One of the players that the Jets were seemingly linked to for a lot of the offseason was Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce, but Pierce recently agreed to a blockbuster deal to return to Indianapolis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
"Free agent WR Alec Pierce has agreed to terms to remain in Indianapolis on a historic 4 year $114M deal that will make him the highest paid free agent receiver in NFL History," Rapoport wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Monday. "The deal negotiated by agents Mike Swenson and CJ LaBoy, came together overnight and contains $84m in guarantees, $60m fully guaranteed at signing, and a max package of $116M."
This deal is going to have a huge impact on the Jets. The first way that this could impact the Jets is with the wide receiver market.
Jets shouldn't overpay for free agent wide receivers after Alec Pierce deal
Pierece has seemingly set the market high this year. He's never been acknowledged as one of the best wide receivers in the game, though he was dominant last season, yet he landed nearly $30 million per season.
That's going to drive up the value of other top free agent wide receivers like Wan'Dale Robinson and Romeo Doubs. Each of the top free agent wide receivers received a bit of a boost in value with Pierce's deal. As a result, the Jets shouldn't look to add any top free agent wide receivers. They can look to add an affordable veteran, but their focus should be on the NFL draft. Players like Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson could make sense at pick No. 16. Lemon has been closely linked to the Jets for the last few weeks.
Alec Pierce deal opens door for Jets-Michael Pittman trade
But this Pierce deal also opens up the possibility of a trade for Michael Pittman.
Pittman has been mentioned as a trade candidate for a few weeks now, but it didn't seem too realistic because Pierce was a free agent. But with Pierce back on the Colts roster, Pittman is expendable.
The Jets should be willing to take a shot on Pittman if the deal would come cheap. Adding a star like Pittman to an offense with Wilson would be a huge step in the right direction for the Jets.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org