Jets Among Best Fits for Packers Star WR on 3-Year, $57 Million Deal

The New York Jets desperately need to add to their offense this offseason. There are multiple holes all over their roster, but it seems like the offense needs more work than anything. The quarterback position is one of the most concerning situations in all of football. They don't have a quality option on the roster and there are limited options on the market.

The Jets have seemingly figured out their running back situation, at least for next season, after using the franchise tag on young running back Breece Hall this offseason. Hall could still be signed to a long-term contract in the coming weeks.

The Jets will also need to upgrade their wide receiver room over the coming weeks. Garrett Wilson is a superstar, but the Jets don't have any sure things behind him. Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie are valuable pieces, but the Jets still need a solid wide receiver No. 2.

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame recently put together contract projections for each of the top 50 free agents on the market. Verderame projected Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs would sign a three-year, $57 million deal this offseason and listed the Jets as one of the best landing spots for the talented weapon.

Jets could be the perfect landing spot for Romeo Doubs in free agency

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; in Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs against Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard III (31) an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"Doubs is an interesting evaluation. He’s never had 1,000 receiving yards in a season, and had 55 catches on 85 targets for 724 yards this year," Verderame wrote. "Still, he’s been productive every season of his four-year rookie deal and has 21 career touchdown receptions. Doubs should slot in as a team’s second or third option."

Doubs has been excellent for the Packers over the last few years. There hasn't been much separation from the top wide receiver in Green Bay down to wide receiver No. 3 or No. 4. But Doubs emereged as a star down the stretch last year.

Adding him as the wide receiver No. 2 would be the perfect move for the Jets to make. He caught 55 passes for 724 yards and six touchdowns last season. He's up to 21 touchdowns in four years in the NFL.

It might cost the Jets nearly $20 million a year, but it's a move worth making right now. It would set the future quarterback up for success in New York.