Darren Mougey Opens Door to Potential Jets Draft Day Blockbuster Trade

The New York Jets haven't been shy to make big trades over the last year or so. Once they cut ties with Aaron Rodgers, their front office began making moves in the direction of rebuilding the team for the future.

They made a few moves last offseason, but their rebuild really started at the trade deadline when they swung two blockbuster trades to send Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys.

This offseason, that rebuild has continued in the biggest way imaginable. After adding multiple first and second-round picks in the Gardner and Williams trades, the Jets opted to dive into free agency in a big way to upgrade their defense. They signed players like Joseph Ossai, Nahshon Wright, and Demario Davis.

General manager Darren Mougey also opted to swing trades for players like Geno Smith, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and T'Vondre Sweat, all of whom are expected to be major difference makers this year.

Mougey is also open to making more trades ahead of an during the NFL draft.

Jets open to trading down in the 2026 NFL Draft

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We're always open. We'll always pick up the phone," Mougey said when asked about a potential trade down in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Jets hold the No. 2 pick in the first round of the NFL draft, which could be a very valuable trade chip. The Jets are seemingly stuck choosing between Arvell Reese and David Bailey to add to their defense. But if there's a team in the league that's set on one of these two stars, they could trade up, allowing the Jets to move down and add extra draft capital.

New York could move back two or three spots and still look to secure either Bailey or Reese. If they want to move down five or six spots, they could target somebody like Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles, or Rueben Bain Jr. to add to their defense. They could also trade down and target wide receiver Carnell Tate to add to their offense.

Considering the Cleveland Browns have multiple first-round picks and a slew of draft capital, they could be the perfect trade partner.

Either way, the Jets are open to doing business if any team in the league is trying to trade up.