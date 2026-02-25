NFL Mock Draft: Jets Make Splash, Add Star WR to Bolster Offense

The New York Jets have a lot of holes to fill on their roster this offseason. They need to add a quarterback over anything else. It seems like they're going to retain Breece Hall one way or another.

But they still need to add to the wide receiver core and the entire defense before Week 1 of the 2026 season. Fortunately for the Jets, they have two first round picks and the top selection in the second round. They also have as much money as anybody to spend in free agency. Adding to the roster should be much easier this offseason.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Athletic recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft with first round projections for each team. For the Jets, The Athletic's Ralph Russo predicted they'd land Rueben Bain Jr. at pick No. 2, but the more intriguing selection was at pick No. 16 where Russo projected the Jets would land Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Jordyn Tyson would be the perfect selection at pick No. 16

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This might be dooming Tyson to a Garrett Wilson-esque career, stuck in a dysfunctional organization that can’t develop a quarterback," Russo wrote. "New York figures to be bad again next season and has a lot of draft capital stored up, so it can address QB with another likely top-five-ish pick in 2027. For now, here’s another receiver to go with Wilson (who is under contract through 2030) or a potential WR1 if the Jets decide to move on from Wilson in the next year or so."

The Jets need to add a wide receiver next to Garrett Wilson. Last season, Wilson was seemingly the only threat in the passing game and he missed half the season with injuries.

Adding Tyson would give the team a quality one-two punch in the passing game. Tyson is a good route runner with the big body needed to make contested catches. He would pair perfectly on the other side of the field as Wilson. Plus, having another star wide receiver on offense would allow the Jets to get a bit creative with where Wilson lines up.

Either way, adding to the wide receiver room makes a lot of sense and Tyson is one of the best options available.