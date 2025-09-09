Dolphins Star Popping Up In Trade Rumors; Should Jets Pursue?
The Miami Dolphins have one of the best overall wide receivers in football in Tyreek Hill. But, will that remain the case throughout the 2025 season?
There has been just one week of action in the 2025 NFL season so far and yet there already are growing trade rumors about Hill. That was the case throughout the offseason as well, but the Dolphins didn't make a move. But, Miami was outplayed Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts and lost 33-8.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio shared a column this week already talking about the chances of a Hill trade if Miami's struggles continue and said regardless, he is "unlikely" to be back in Miami next year.
"There were few things of which I was sure as the 2025 season approached. One was that the Dolphins would struggle," Florio said. "In fairness, they have a chance to rebound. Miami hosts the Patriots on Sunday. New England struggled, too, in its opener. Still, the Dolphins got blasted by the Colts on Sunday. Unless the Colts are on track to be a powerhouse (which is possible), Week 1 could be a bad sign of things to come for Miami.
Would it make any sense at all for the Jets to consider the star WR?
"Here’s the point, for now. If it continues, receiver Tyreek Hill will be this year’s Davante Adams. Although Hill is signed through 2026, he’s due to make $36 million next year — with a cap number of $51.89 million. It’s highly unlikely he’ll be back after 2025. So if the ship continues to sink, Hill becomes an asset that can be flipped into a draft pick...Other teams could be interested. Last year, Adams fetched a third-round pick for the Raiders. If Hill could be had for a three, and if the Dolphins realize before the Tuesday after Week 9 that it’s not in the cards for them in 2025, Hill could become a key acquisition for a team that wants to cap the season with a neutral-site game in Santa Clara."
Florio specifically mentioned the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs as fits for Hill noting Pittsburgh's interest in going all in on the season and Hill's stint with the Chiefs.
But, should the team that acquired Davante Adams last year also enter into this year's biggest potential wide receiver trade market? That is, of course, the New York Jets. The Jets moved on from Adams and there has been questions about the receiver room ever since. Miami and New York are obviously both in the AFC East so this is significantly more likely than not. But, being in the same division didn't stop the Philadelphia Eagles from giving the Dallas Cowboys a call about Micah Parsons. So, why not?
Hill is a talented receiver who could help any receiver room. If the Dolphins struggle and trade rumors pick up, you'll probably see speculation out there about every wide receiver-needy team. Before that even happens. A move would not really make sense. There's a potential out in his deal after the season before a cap hit over $51 million next year. This is the type of move the old regime likely would consider. But, doesn't sound like something Darren Mougey and the current team would try to make happen.
There's going to be a lot of noise throughout the season about which teams should acquire which players. Before that even really starts, it's safe to say that a Jets-Dolphins blockbuster deal would be unlikely.
