Jets Linked to Super Bowl-Winning OC After Tanner Engstrand Role Change

The New York Jets are making changes to the offensive side of the ball.

New York has fired a handful of coaches this offseason so far. Offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand is sticking around with the franchise, but SNY's Connor Hughes reported that Engstrand "doesn’t anticipate calling plays this coming season."

Hughes also reported that an early name who has been linked to New York is Super Bowl champ Frank Reich.

"Among the names I’ve heard linked to the Jets as they search for a veteran play caller to add to their coaching staff: Frank Reich," Hughes wrote. "Tanner Engstrand is not expected to call plays in 2026, per sources. While the Jets are still determining his role, a new play caller is expected to be added to the staff."

The Jets are making changes

If the goal is to bring in an experienced playcaller, Reich certainly fits that description. He was the offensive coordinator for the then-San Diego Chargers in 2014-2015 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016-2017. Reich was the head coach for the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 through 2022 and then was with the Carolina Panthers in 2023.

Reich was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles when they took down the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Clearly, the Jets need to make changes after a 3-14 2025 season. The Jets fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks during the season and have overhauled the coaching staff this offseason. If the Jets want to bring in an experienced option, Reich would be intriguing because of his vast experience as an offensive coordinator and head coach and Super Bowl ring.

The Jets are at a crossroads heading into Aaron Glenn's second season leading the franchise. The first season didn't go well. Bringing in as many people with significant experience should be the way to go as the team tries to right the ship. If the 2026 season doesn't go well, it very well could be Glenn's last one leading the Jets.

