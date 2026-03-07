All Eyes on Jets All-Pro Quincy Williams as Free Agency Nears

The New York Jets' defense wasn't as good as expected in 2025 and the franchise has already started to take a look at the roster.

New York fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks before the season wrapped up. This offseason, the Jets hired Brian Duker to take the mantle and Aaron Glenn made it known that he will be calling plays on defense. The Jets already have swung a big-time move as they traded Jermaine Johnson II to the Tennessee Titans for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

There's more to come, but there also will be more turnover as well. ESPN's Rich Cimini tabbed All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams as the "most likely" option to exit when free agency opens.

"FA most likely on the move: LB Quincy Williams," Cimini wrote. "He had a nice run in New York, making first-team All-Pro in 2023, but his star faded last season, and he's not a great fit in the new 3-4 front. He could look to reunite with brother Quinnen on the Cowboys. RB Breece Hall would've drawn heavy interest, but he received the franchise tag hours ahead of Tuesday's deadline."

The Jets have some free agency decisions to make

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) celebrates after making a tackle during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams spent the last five seasons in New York and was a key cog for the defense, but his role shifted in 2025 after Glenn took over as the head coach and Wilks as defensive coordinator. He set a new career high with 3 1/2 sacks, but the season itself wasn't smooth. He even was briefly benched at one point during the campaign.

Another thing that adds fuel to this idea is the fact that the Jets have been heavily linked to fellow free agent linebacker Alex Anzalone. Connor Hughes of SNY called him the "biggest name to keep an eye on."

"The biggest name to keep an eye on with the Jets is LB Alex Anzalone, per sources," Hughe wrote. "They've been linked for a while. There's a robust market for him, though. I don't get the sense it's a slam dunk signing. Fallback for NYJ could be Micah McFadden, but the Giants are trying to retain him. There is interest in him from the Jets. Jets also had meetings at combine regarding interior offensive line — second and third tier targets."

Plus, the Jets have the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and have been heavily connected to hybrid linebacker Arvell Reese, among others. If this is the end of the road for Williams in New York, it was a good run.