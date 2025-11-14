Ex-Jets OL Drops Bold Justin Fields Take After Patriots Loss
The New York Jets' two-game winning streak was snapped on Thursday night and the buzz around the team hasn't been positive in the aftermath, especially for quarterback Justin Fields.
After the game, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn came to Fields' defense and said there things he saw that were good from the young signal-caller and noted that the team has to watch the tape after the loss. He also noted that guys need to "make some plays for him, too."
Breece Hall also defended Fields after the game and talked about the offense as a whole.
"Today we just didn't make enough plays as a whole," Hall said. "We've got to get back to the drawing board and figure it out. I feel like Justin did his thing today and we've got to do a better job of making the game easier for him just like he wants to make it easy for us."
It wasn't the Jets' day vs. the Patriots
While this is the case, former Jets offensive lineman and current SNY analyst, Willie Colon, had a different take on Fields' performance.
"It's tough, man, because Aaron Glenn is going to sit up here and talk about how he needs to watch the tape," Colon said. "You don't need to watch anything. Justin Fields is not an NFL quarterback. Let's just be honest. And you can't sit here and tell your team before games and want them to rally and want them to give you all they've got when you're not giving your team everything they need to be successful. I mean, he shouldn't have played in the second half. Especially when you have a defense who is without Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner and who played ... scrappy.
"This is a game where if you win this game, you're on a three-game winning streak and you really start to rally the troops because they start to believe in each other...From a ballplayer's standpoint, if I'm sitting in that locker room and he's talking to us about what we should've done. I'm like no, what should you have done?"
That's a tad aggressive, but it was right after the Jets lost against arguably their biggest rival in a nationally-televised game.
It's one thing when a random writer or pundit says something, and it's another when a former pro and member of the organization says something to this extent. The perception around the young quarterback isn't great right now. Now, the Jets are 2-8 and will prepare for a Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
