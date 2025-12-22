Why Jets Are Starting Brady Cook Over Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor

The New York Jets will face off against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon and will do so with rookie quarterback Brady Cook under center.

New York has rolled with the 24-year-old over the last two games and head coach Aaron Glenn announced on Monday that the trend would continue on Sunday against New England. But why is that the case? Initially, Cook took over the offense because Justin Fields went down with a knee injury and Tyrod Taylor hurt his groin.

Both Fields and Taylor returned to the practice field last week. Taylor was the backup on Sunday and Fields was the emergency third option. But if both veterans are still healthy, why roll with the undrafted rookie? Glenn explained the decision on Monday.

The Jets made their QB decision on Monday

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) runs against New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"I think it's a little bit of both," Glenn said when asked if Cook is starting for evaluation purposes or if the head coach thinks he gives the team the best chance to win. "I think he gives us the best chance to win, but we also want to evaluate where he's at. There's a lot of guys on this roster we're trying to evaluate where they're at, too. We had guys that were hurt. You know, the other two quarterbacks. We know that. But I do think that he gives us a chance to win games. He wouldn't be in there if he didn't give us a chance to win."

So, from Glenn's points there, it sounds like the team has confidence in his ability to win games in the NFL, but the team is also trying to see if they have something in him. That makes a lot of sense at this point. The Jets are 3-12 and would have the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if the season ended today. Fields had nine starts with the Jets and Taylor is a 15-year NFL veteran. You know what you're getting with either.

If the Jets are trying to figure out a quarterback plan for 2026, Cook is the biggest variable because he has the least amount of NFL experience. That's why these games are still important.

