Field Yates’ Mock Draft Would Solve Jets’ Quarterback Woes

There's a lot to like about the young pieces on New York Jets' roster right now.

The record is bad, but there are pieces in place that can help this team for a long time. The Jets seemingly are set at offensive tackle with Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu. The line in general has been solid with John Simpson, Josh Myers, and Joe Tippmann playing well. Beyond this group, the Jets have a No. 1 receiver in Garrett Wilson, solid depth behind, like Adonai Mitchell, and a No. 1 tight end in Mason Taylor. Breece Hall is great, but he will be a free agent. If the Jets can retain him, that would only strengthen the young core.

Quarterback remains the biggest question, though. That's the difference between excitement for all of the young pieces and apathy for the team overall. Justin Fields signed with the team last offseason, but the move unfortunately hasn't worked out so far. Tyrod Taylor will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Now is a pretty fair time to look ahead of ESPN's Field Yates dropped a mock draft on Wednesday that would be the perfect scenario for Jets fans.

The Jets should consider a move like this

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the MVP trophy next to Elijah Sarratt after the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Projected trade: Jets move up to No. 1," Yates wrote. "The Giants drafted their quarterback of the future in Jaxson Dart and a building-block pass rusher in Abdul Carter this year, making this a scenario where they would likely field offers to move down if they do end up with the No. 1 pick. The Jets, meanwhile, can make an aggressive move up for a QB; Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor and now Brady Cook haven't stabilized their quarterback situation. The Jets are equipped with more premium draft picks than any other team after their deadline dealings. In this mock draft trade, the Jets would send both of their first-round picks (Nos. 7 and 18) and a Day 2 pick to the Giants for the top selection...

"No. 1. New York Jets (via projected trade with 2-11 NYG). Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana. Mendoza has had a remarkable season at Indiana, showing off excellent accuracy and a powerful right arm to pair with much improved pocket awareness and sack avoidance after two seasons at Cal. He leads the FBS with 33 passing touchdowns this season and just handled an extremely tough test against Ohio State, leading Indiana to its first Big Ten Championship since 1967. The Jets are currently 27th in QBR (40.5), needing a long-term answer for coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey to cement themselves within the organization."

It's hard to argue against an idea like this. New York is loaded with draft capital after trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams away. Mendoza was named as a finalist for the 2025 Heisman Trophy and very well could take home the award after throwing for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdowns this season, to go along with six rushing scores. The Jets have scouted Mendoza throughout the season, with even general manager Darren Mougey making the trek to see the signal-caller play.

Mendoza arguably is the top quarterback in the 2026 draft class. If the Jets want a quarterback this year, they will likely have to trade up, seeing as they currently are projected to land the No. 7 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

There are young, offensive pieces in place. If the Jets were to land someone like Mendoza, the perception around the team would immediately change.

There aren't just high-end, young pieces on offense to build around. On defense, rookies Azareye'h Thomas and Malachi Moore look like long-term fits along with Will McDonald IV, Jermaine Johnson, and Jamien Sherwood among others. Plus the Jets signed Brandon Stephens this past offseason and acquired Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs. There's obviously room for growth overall, but there are good pieces in place.

If the Jets get the quarterback position right, this team is one that is built to be better in year No. 2 under Aaron Glenn.

