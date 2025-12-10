Jets Get QB Update Ahead Of Jaguars Game

The New York Jets haven’t announced who the team’s starting quarterback will be on Sunday, as of Wednesday morning.

While this is the case, ESPN's Rich Cimini gave some insight into the team on Wednesday while reporting that the team didn't host a signal-caller for a workout.

"The Jets didn't work out any QBs today, per NFL transaction wire -- perhaps a sign they're not overly concerned about the (Tyrod Taylor) and (Justin Fields) injuries. The only workout today was DE Kingsley Jonathan, who was signed to the practice squad," Cimini wrote on X.

Who will the Jets' quarterback be on Sunday?

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks to pass the ball against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

What this means



The Jets have three quarterbacks with the franchise right now: Tyrod Taylor, Justin Fields, and undrafted rookie Brady Cook on the practice squad. Fields has started nine games this season, but was recently benched in favor of Taylor. The 15-year veteran has started the last three games for the team since Nov. 23 against the Baltimore Ravens. He was forced to exit the Week 14 contest against the Miami Dolphins due to a groin injury. Fields missed the game due to a knee injury, which led to Cook getting his first live snaps in an NFL game.



This week, there have been questions about who the starting quarterback will be. That is mainly due to the injuries in the room. If all three quarterbacks were healthy, Taylor would likely be the guy. He is the current incumbent. But is he good to go? What about Fields? We will find out more in Wednesday's Injury Report, but not working out a quarterback is a good sign that at least one of them is healthy.

Aaron Glenn's message this week



Earlier in the week, Glenn talked about the quarterback room and acknowledged that whoever gives the team the best chance to win, will be the guy on Sunday.



"That's what these first couple of days are for," Glenn said of the quarterback landscape of the week. "Talking to the players and talking to the docs and see exactly where we're at. The guy that is going to give us the best chance to win, that guy will have the most reps."

Next steps and predictions



The Jets have kept quarterback decisions quiet all season to this point. It would be a surprise if Glenn came out and said the answer on Wednesday, but the Injury Report will point to who is healthy and who is not. If all three are healthy, Taylor likely will be the guy. But to spice things up, imagine if the Jets turned back to Fields due to an injury to Taylor and he could turn things around? That would be nice and is the current prediction, at least that it will be Fields.

