Jets Heavily Scouting Top QB Prospect Fernando Mendoza
It certainly sounds like the New York Jets have their eyes on one of the most talked-about quarterback prospects for the upcoming 2026 National Football League Draft.
ESPN's Jordan Reid shared on social media on Saturday that the Jets are sending a "heavy contingent" to check out Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, which includes general manager Darren Mougey and senior football advisor Rick Spielman.
"Jets GM Darren Mougey and senior football advisor, Rick Spielman, are among a heavy contingent from team in attendance at the Indiana/Penn State game today," Reid said. "QB Fernando Mendoza is a notable name prospect in that matchup."
The Jets have eyes on Fernando Mendoza
This isn't the first time the Jets have sent people to scout Mendoza. On Oct. 25th, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets sent three scouts to check out Mendoza as Indiana took on UCLA. In that game, Mendoza went 15-of-22 passing for 168 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also had 45 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground in the 56-6 win for Indiana.
Mendoza is considered to be at least among the top quarterback prospects for the 2026 draft, if not the very best. Right now, CBS Sports has Mendoza ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the class. Pro Football Focus also has him as the No. 1 quarterback in the class. ESPN currently has him at No. 4 in the class.
So far this season, he has 2,124 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 220 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns in nine games.
If the 2025 season were to end today, the Jets would have the No. 3 pick in the draft with two question marks ahead of them. The New Orleans Saints would have the No. 1 pick, but would they take a quarterback? New Orleans just installed second-round rookie Tyler Shough into its starting lineup, so it's unclear. The Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick last year, but who knows what could happen.
The Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal, but there has been some question marks throughout the season so far. All in all, this is a sign that the Jets' front office is seriously considering the top quarterback options for the 2026 draft and have eyes on Mendoza right now.
