NFL Insider Ends Speculation About Aaron Glenn's Future With Jets

The New York Jets have one more game left in the regular season but it isn't expected to be Aaron Glenn's final one as the head coach of the franchise.

Glenn signed on to coach the team before the 2025 season kicked off. It hasn't been an easy season, by any means, but this wasn't necessarily expected to be a Super Bowl team. The Jets have one of the youngest rosters in football and have been building in the first year under Glenn and Darren Mougey.

New York will enter the offseason with significant salary cap space and a multitude of draft picks after trading stars, including Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, away. New York has a 3-13 record heading into the season finale and will have a very high draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. This is when the real evaluation begins. How will the team handle all of the cap space and draft picks in a full offseason with this regime in place? Some have speculated over the last few weeks about the possibility of a change at head coach. But, instead, fans will find out how Glenn and Mougey handle the offseason as The Athletic's Dianna Russini joined a slew of reporters on Saturday who have reported that Glenn will return in 2026.

The Jets aren't making a change

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Aaron Glenn gets more time," Russini wrote. "The New York Jets (3-13) looked outmatched against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but Jets coach Aaron Glenn isn’t expected to lose his job. Owner Woody Johnson remains committed to the long-term vision for the team and wants to give Glenn more time to build it."

ESPN's Rich Cimini also reported the news earlier in the week.

"I'd be in the 10 mode," Cimini said. "To me, the most surprising thing I think that maybe I've, in the last 10 to 20 years, was the Sauce Gardner trade. That one we did not see coming...I was standing five feet away from Darrelle Revis when that trade came up...If Glenn got fired, I would be even more stunned. First of all, it would be wrong. I don't think it's in Woody Johnson's thoughts. You can't give a guy one year under these circumstances. This was not a one year, 'Hey let's make a playoff run' year. This was a one year where Nov. 4th, they basically tore it down and pointed to 2026."

This isn't even the first time Russini has reported the news. So, it's safe to say Glenn will be back barring a surprise.

