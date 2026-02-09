Former Jets Head Coach Adam Gase Makes NFL Return After 5-Year Hiatus

Sam Darnold’s Super Bowl victory with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday forced New York Jets fans to confront the team’s fateful decision to move on from the former third overall pick. The organization’s failure to develop Darnold will likely haunt fans for years to come. But few have given much thought to his former head coach.

Most fans remember Adam Gase’s wild-eyed introductory press conference when he was hired as the Jets head coach in 2019. And, of course, ownership memorably dubbed him a “brilliant offensive mind.” But despite this, Gase bottomed out in New York, going 9-23 in his two-year run at the helm. He was fired following a nightmare 2-14 season in 2020.

Gase has not resurfaced in the NFL since then. That is, until Monday, when he was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers as an offensive assistant, per The Athletic. After five years away from coaching, Gase will join Jim Harbaugh’s staff in Los Angeles.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Adam Gase joins Chargers coaching staff

New York Jets new head coach Adam Gase speaks to the media during a press conference on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Florham Park. New Jets Head Coach | Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com

The Chargers brought in former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to replace Greg Roman as offensive coordinator this offseason. And there were rumors that McDaniel was considering hiring Gase. On Monday, those rumors became reality.

Gase's specific title with the team is unclear. But he’s expected to help coordinate the passing game in Los Angeles.

Prior to his five-year hiatus, Gase spent nearly two decades as an NFL coach. Most prominently, he worked as Peyton Manning’s quarterbacks coach with the Broncos before becoming Denver’s offensive coordinator. In fact, Manning’s recommendation went a long way toward convincing the Jets to hire Gase in 2019.

Before landing the job in New York, Gase spent three seasons as the Dolphins head coach. He went 23-25 during his time in Miami, leading the team to one playoff appearance.

He took the reins in New York during Darnold’s sophomore season. The Jets went 7-9 in his 2019 debut. But the wheels fell off the following year as the team began the season 0-13. The Jets appeared to be on their way to securing the top pick in the 2021 draft, which would have landed them Trevor Lawrence. However, New York somehow won back-to-back games in Weeks 15 and 16 against the Rams and the Browns.

Ultimately, the Jets went 2-14, earning the second overall pick. Gase was fired after the season. And New York opted to draft Zach Wilson in 2021, moving Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers.

More NFL: 3 Free Agents Jets Can Realistically Sign This Offseason