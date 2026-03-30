Garrett Wilson Wants Jets to Draft Ohio State Standout

The New York Jets need a No. 2 wide receiver to pair with superstar playmaker Garrett Wilson.

That isn't a groundbreaking statement and has been the case all offseason to this point. With the Jets having two picks early in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft, New York certainly could plug the roster hole if one of the top prospects falls to the team. The Jets have the No. 2 pick and aren't likely to be taking a wide receiver there. New York also has the No. 16 pick in the first round, which could be a perfect spot for a playmaker.

There are arguably three elite prospects in the draft class in Carnell Tate of Ohio State, Makai Lemon of USC and Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State. Denzel Boston of Washington and Omar Cooper Jr. of Indiana are two other receivers who are expected to be taken somewhat early. The Jets should be all over a receiver early in the draft, but who should the Jets take? Wilson said himself that he wants New York to find a way to get Tate.

"I'll say Carnell because I know him," Wilson said. "He's my dog and I know he could ball. But I'm hoping the Jets figure out a way to get Carnell home."

Garrett wants to bring Carnell Tate Home 💚 #Jets pic.twitter.com/lN5qWMFRzu — deiontrae (@deiontrae__) March 29, 2026

This isn't the most shocking take in the world for two reasons. Right now, Tate is viewed as the No. 1 receiver prospect in the draft class and the No. 11 overall prospect by ESPN. So, obviously, he's talented. Also, he went to Ohio State, which is, of course, where Wilson went.

Having two Ohio State playmakers side-by-side certainly would help the offense, but barring some sort of trade, it would be pretty surprising if Tate were on the board at No. 16 for the Jets. Tate had 875 yards on 51 catches across 11 games played in 2025 for Ohio State while also hauling in nine touchdown passes.

Tate has good size at 6'2'' and 192 pounds. For the Jets, the only hope right now for Tate dropping to No. 16 would be if some teams around the league are scared off by his 40-yard time. That's not to say there's anything wrong with his 40-yard time. It was perfectly fine. It was officially listed at 4.53 seconds. But, there was a bit of a stink made about the time, but he opted not to run it again at his pro day. There has been a lot said about the 40-yard time, but arguably, it's ridiculously overblown. For Wilson's sake, hopefully, a few teams ahead of the Jets feel the same.